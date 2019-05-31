The City of Montevideo is sponsoring a “Community Meet & Greet” event with the three finalists for the City Manger Position, which opened up upon the retirement late last year of former City Manager Steve Jones.

The public is invited to meet finalists Jennifer Golden, Robert Wolfing­ton III, and Fred Ventresco this afternoon (Thursday) from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Montevideo Community Center at Southtown Plaza.

Jennifer Golden is currently a Fiscal and Support Supervisor at Chippewa County Family Services in Montevideo, where she has been employed for almost six years.

Prior to that, Golden worked as a Corporate Accountant for Fagen, Inc. in Granite Falls for two and a half years, and as an Accountant & Production Planning for RVI, Inc. in Redwood Falls for one and a half years.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the College of St. Catherine (St. Paul) in Accounting, with a minor in Financial Economics and Two-Dimensional Art.

Robert Wolfington III is currently the City Administrator for the City of Tyler, Minnesota, where he has been employed for the past four and a half years. Prior to that, he worked as a Managing Editor for the Buffalo Ridge Newspaper from 2009-2014 in Tyler, and as a reporter for the Marshall Independent for five and a half years.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Southwest Minnesota State University, Marshall, in Speech Communication: Public Relations, with a Minor in Marketing.

Fred Ventresco currently serves as the Town Administrator for the Town of Sandisfield, Massachusetts, where he has been employed for the past one and a half years. Prior to Sandisfield, he served as the Town Manager for the Town of Limestone, Maine, for almost three years, and was also a Consultant/Re­search­er for MRI in Meredith, New Hampshire for a little over five years.

Ventresco holds a Master of Public Administration Degree from the University of New Hampshire and a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Management & Business Administration from the University of Maine, Orono.

Refreshments will be served at this event.

