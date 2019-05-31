The Redwood Area school board is developing a three- to five-year strategic plan for the Redwood Area School District.

The school board is soliciting input from school district residents to help identify school district strengths and needs.

This survey is provided by the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA), which is facilitating the strategic planning for the school board. The material collected through the survey will be analyzed by MSBA to identify themes.

Individual responses will be kept confidential. The material collected through the survey will help shape the strategic plan priorities.

The survey is now open and will close at 5 p.m. June 28, 2019. The survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/7WDWQDD.