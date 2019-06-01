50 years ago

May 1969

• Redwood Falls City Attorney Paul Ter Steeg suggested the city begin licensing pet cats after cats kept getting caught stealing and eating ducklings from Lake Redwood. Ter Steeg suggested the Redwood Gazette or KLGR Radio do a survey to find out whether licensing cats would get community support.

• The Gready family of Houston, Texas, on its way for a summer vacation in northern Minnesota, was injured when their car suffered a blowout, rolled and was totaled on Highway 71 about seven miles south of Redwood Falls. A local volunteer drove the Greadys to the Twin Cities the next day, so they could catch an airplane home.

• When the Dodge Motor Company asked for green ink to be used on one of its ads, the Gazette editors shrugged and printed several front-page photos in green-and-white instead of black-and-white, just because they could.

• Organizers of the Minnesota Inventors Congress announced they had arranged for NASA to lend the inventors show a one-third scale replica of the Apollo lunar module set to land on the moon in the next couple of weeks.

• The Highway 71 Corporation was formed in Red-wood Falls to promote the development of the highway that passed through Redwood Falls being made a four-lane from the Iowa border to Willmar.

• Redwood Falls High School grad and recent college graduate Tom Root got to conduct his own composition, “Cancionera”, when the Red-wood Falls Sum-mer Band held its first concert of the season.

25 years ago

May 1994

• During a two-week Redwood Valley High School French Class visit to France, senior Monica Zilka visited the grave of her great-uncle in Normandy. Leonard Zilka was shot during the D-Day invasion against the Nazis June 6, 1944, and died several days later.

• The Rotary Club announced that skydiving would return to the next Fly-In Breakfast.

10 years ago

May 2009

• Michael Felt and Hannah Bitker were named the 2019 RVHS athletes of the year.

• The Minnesota Cushman Club, dedicated to fans of the scooters built between 1936 and 1965, passed through Redwood Falls as part of its annual tour of the state.

• George Ramseth was chosen to be the grand marshal of the annual Redwood Falls community parade.

• The city council approved letting the Redwood Area Community Center open its doors on weekdays at 5:30 a.m. instead of 6 a.m.