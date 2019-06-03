Collaboration with Twin Cities Sod House Theater is June 7-8

Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8, Crookston Community Theater (CCT) in collaboration with the Twin Cities Sod House Theater will be performing Henrik Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People.”

The event will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with tickets sold at the door for $12. The play will travel around downtown as it progresses, starting at the Town Square and ending at City Hall.

Transportation will be provided by the Villa St. Vincent for those who cannot walk between locations.

This version of “An Enemy of the People”, a Norwegian play written in 1882, is adapted by Darcey Engen, Luverne Seifert, Brian Laidlaw, and Ashley Hanson and is infused with bluegrass music.

The play “examines how a community responds when a local doctor threatens to expose that the water it relies upon for tourism is being poisoned.”

Although the play has a dark subject matter, this adaptation also celebrates the community spirit with a water days festival to begin the show. The audience is asked to arrive early, as there will be water games, prizes, and bluegrass music before the play starts.

Sod House Theater is a professional theatre company based out of the Twin Cities. Two of their members recently performed at the Guthrie in the same play. Some of the actors and musicians are from the Sod House Theatre Company, while most of the actors and musicians are Crookston community members and members of CCT.

This will be CCT’s first performance of the season, which is also CCT’s 60th anniversary.

“An Enemy of the People” in collaboration with Sod House Theater was made possible by a $10,000 grant from the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council.

CCT season tickets may be used at this performance.