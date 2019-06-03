District 16 State Senator Gary Dahms of Redwood Falls and District 16B State Representative Paul Torkelson of Hanska invite House District 16B residents to attend their joint town hall meetings being held next Monday (June 10) to hear about the recent legislative session.

The list of locations includes:

• In Sleepy Eye from 7:15-8:15 a.m. sponsored by Bridging Brown County at the event center. Refreshments will be served.

• In New Ulm from 9 until 10 a.m. at the public library.

• In Comfrey from 11 a.m. until noon at the community center.

• In Springfield from 1-2 p.m. The meeting will be held at the multipurpose room in the community building.

• In Redwood Falls from 3-4 p.m. at the city council chambers located at city hall.

For more information about the meetings, contact Sen. Dahms’ assistant, Wendy Haavisto, at (651) 296-3218.