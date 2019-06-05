Victim’s brother’s charged with murder; evidence indicates a landscaping brick was involved

A Fergus Falls man is being charged with two counts of second-degree murder after the death of his younger brother Sunday in Fosston. Timothy Hauge, 19, died from blunt force trauma to the head and his brother, Nicholas Patrick Hauge, 29, was taken into custody and booked into the Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston.

Nicholas Hauge faces one count of second-degree intentional murder and one count of unintentional murder, both felonies. If convicted, Nicholas faces 40 years in prison.

According to court documents, officers were called to the intersection of 8th Street Northwest and North Mark Avenue in Fosston early Sunday morning on a reported assault where the 911 caller said a man was passed out on a lawn and that another man was throwing things at him. A second 911 call from a different residence came in shortly after the first call reporting an attempted break-in at a house near that intersection. When police arrived at the intersection, they found Timothy Hauge laying down on the curbside not breathing.

Deputies approached the man who was standing and noticed blood on his arms, so they put handcuffs on him. The man was later identified as Nicholas Hauge. As they approached the man laying on the curb, later identified as Timothy Hauge, they noticed a large amount of blood around him and a large gash on his head.

Investigators found a landscaping block with blood on the corner of the block laying outside of a bedroom window on the 400 block of 8th Street NW about 20 years from where Timothy’s body was found, said court documents.

Deputies reportedly performed CPR on Timothy until Essentia Health EMS arrived and Timothy was later pronounced dead. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Grand Forks.