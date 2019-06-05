The City of Lucan will celebrate its annual summer festival known as Pretzel Days this coming weekend, with activities for all ages starting Thursday night and continuing through Sunday afternoon.

Things begin Thursday night with a Painting the Pretzel event from 6-8 p.m. at Knott’s Corner that also includes a burger/hot dog bar, root beer and music.

The festivities continue Friday night when the Lions BBQ beef dinner is held from 5:30 until 8 p.m. at the community center.

Other Friday night events include:

• Sand sculptures at the volleyball court starting at 7 p.m. Bring your own tools.

• A summer recreation youth ball game at the softball field starting at 6 p.m.

• A bean bag tournament beginning at 7 p.m. with registration. Cost is $20 per team. Competition begins at 7:30 p.m.

• A scavenger hunt and medallion hunt start Friday night at 7 p.m. with clues posted on Facebook, at the community center and in the park shelter. The scavenger hunt continues Saturday, with the medallion hunt taking place throughout the weekend.

• DJ Bob Goblirsch will entertain Pretzel Days attendees in the park from 7-10 p.m. A karaoke contest will be held, with the winner also performing at the Redwood County Fair.

Events start up again Saturday with the 5K run/walk. Registration starts at 8 a.m., with the race beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Knott’s Corner. Free will donations will be accepted with the funds being used to enhance playground equipment.

Other Saturday events include:

• The co-ed softball tournament

• A volleyball tournament starting at 9 a.m.

• A new escape game at the community center starting at 1 p.m. Participants must be at least 10 years old to participate.

• A bean bag tournament with registration at 6:30 p.m. and competition starting at 7 p.m. at Knott’s Corner. Cost is $20.

• Musical entertainment by DJ Joel Wiedemann from 9 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. at Knott’s Corner.

The weekend of events concludes Sunday with the following activities being held:

• The fireman’s pancake breakfast from 8:30 until 12 p.m. at the community center.

• The co-ed softball tournament

• A kids’ pedal pull at 1 p.m. at the basketball court

• Kids games presented by the Milroy 4-H Club starting at 2 p.m.

• A RAD Zoo program, which is a reptile and amphibian presentation, starting at 3 p.m.

• The Lions Club cow chip contest at 3 p.m.

Throughout the weekend, concessions will be available, as will kids activities including train rides and inflatables. The Lucan museum will be open Saturday from 1-4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

To learn more, visit the City of Lucan Web site or visit its Facebook Page.

Everyone is encouraged to celebrate Pretzel Days June 6-9.