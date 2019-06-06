The Section 3A Track and Field Championships kicked-off last Thursday, May 30 in Luverne. Several local athletes advanced to the Class A Championships. An individual or team had to place either first or second in order to qualify for state. An athlete can also advance by standard to state if their performance in the section finals exceeds or is equal to the established standard. The Class A Championships will be held June 7-8 at Hamline University in St. Paul.

Boys Results

100 Meters (10)

Tyler Syring 11.93a (-0.6)

200 Meters (2)

Tyler Syring 24.31a (-0.9)

800 Meters (15)

Dylan Moe 2:13.02a

1600 Meters (4)

Rory Shackelford 4:44.21a

110m Hurdles - 39"

(11) Drake Lieser 17.70a (.4)PR

300m Hurdles - 36"

(12) Jahrell Ishmon 43.51a

4x100 Relay

(10) Relay Team 46.88a

4x200 Relay

(8) Luke Kluver, Chetwin Ishmon, Kyle Chase, David Hidalgo 1:36.62a

4x400 Relay (7) Rory Shackelford, David Hidalgo, Chetwin Ishmon, Jahrell Ishmon 3:41.83a

Discus - 1.6kg

(1) Reid Bot 135-07

High Jump

(13) Jahrell Ishmon 5-09.00

Long Jump

(11) Jacob Kluver 18-10.50

Girls Results

800 Meters

(7) Ruby Bones 2:32.66a

Shot Put - 4kg

(4) Chelsea Hoernemann 33-05.00PR

Discus - 1kg

(4) Chelsea Hoernemann 102-06PR

Triple Jump

(3) Meeghen Dahlager 35-01.75