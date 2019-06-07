The City of Montevideo has officially selected Robert Wol­fing­ton III, of Tyler, to the new Montevideo City Manager. Wol­fington III currently serves the City of Tyler as their City administrator.

The decision to hire Wolfington III came after last Thursday’s special city council meeting was re-convened on Friday afternoon in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

Council members Nathan Schmidt, Todd Hay, Dan Sanborn, and Steve Sulflow were present. Bryce Curtiss and Mayor Jim Curtiss were unable to attend the meeting.

