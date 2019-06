Opdal Lutheran Church of Sacred Heart is closing.

The public is invited to join in a final event on site this coming Sunday (June 9) with 9:30 a.m. refreshments, a 10:30 a.m. church service, an 11:30 a.m. meal and a 2:30 p.m. program followed by refreshments and a chance to share memories.

According to its Web site, Opdal and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Sacred Heart have been together in ministry since 1901.

As of April 2019 Opdal decided to close its doors and dissolve as a congregation.