Dear Plaindealer Readers,



We recently ran an incorrect ad in the Plaindealer informing our readers of an event on June 30th at the Good Samaritan Society in St. James. This event was from several years ago and will not be happening in 2019. We want to make sure none of our readers show up to attend this event.



We do want to make sure you continue to support the residents at the Good Samaritan Society in St. James by participating in their Walkway of Flags. For each donation of $20 or more, a small American flag will be placed on Good Samaritan Society-St. James Walkway of Flags with your designation in honor or in memory of a loved one. The flags will be displayed by the lake during the Fourth of July weekend, and then on the grounds of Good Samaritan Society-St. James through the rest of July.



Pay tribute to those you love by giving a donation, then stroll by the lake or their grounds to see how many lives have been honored. Kind Regards, Lisa Drafall Senior Group Publisher St James Plaindealer