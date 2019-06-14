The Indians baseball team said goodbye to three seniors and honored their players with their annual awards banquet.

The Indians baseball team went into the season with the target on their back as they were Tomahawk Conference and Section 2A champions en route to their second place finish at the State Tournament in 2018. The Indians lost eight seniors from that team and had holes to fill. The Indians finished the season .500 as they finished 10-10 overall with a season ending loss in Hector.

At their June 9 awards banquet, the Indians honored their three seniors, along with all of their award winners. Seniors Jacob Berg, Landon Strong, and Nathan Walter all graduate from the baseball program with lifetime experiences and great honors representing the orange and black.

Coach Aaron Nesvold awarded Juan Cortez the Coachability award. This award is given to a player who takes advice, respects his coaches and takes everything in stride and is always looking for ways to improve himself.

Kadon Strong took home the Pleasant Surprise Award. This award is given to the player that took advantage of every opportunity given. Kadon finished second on the team in hits as a sophomore.

Jacob Berg was awarded the John Mangen MVP Award. The John Mangen award is voted upon by teammates and is a player whom puts in a lot of time to the program, helps the younger kids, a strong role model, and an all-around good person. Berg finished his career with 107 innings pitched, allowing 28 earned runs, and striking out 99 with a career record of 12-4. Berg’s career ERA was 1.83 for the Indians.

Landon Strong finished his varsity career with the Indians with a .425 average, 3 home runs, and 34 RBIs in addition to 27 stolen bases. Senior catcher Nathan Walter finished with 36 hits and a .279 average while stealing 26 bases in his career.

Tomahawk All-Conference: Jacob Berg and Landon Strong

Honorable Mention: Matthew Sellner and Kadon Strong

Tomahawk Conference All-Academic: Matthew Sellner and Kadon Strong

Coachability: Juan Cortez

Pleasant Surprise: Kadon Strong

All-Section 2A: Jacob Berg

John Mangen MVP Award: Jacob Berg