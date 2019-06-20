Sleepy Eye Legion, despite not playing to their full potential, has began its' season 6-0.

Sleepy Eye 4

Fairmont 3

Legion Post 7 defeated Fairmont in Sleepy Eye last Thursday, June 13. Legion Post 7 didn’t play particularly well, but followed the bats of Carter Brinkman and Nathan Walter to defeat Fairmont 4-3. Brinkman finished going 2-for-3 with an RBI, as did Walter.

Sleepy Eye 7

NU Gold 5

Legion Post 7 traveled to Mueller Park in New Ulm with their second matchup of the year with rival New Ulm Gold. In a late, back and forth battle last Monday that saw Sleepy Eye win 7-6, Legion Post 7 squandered a 5-1 lead, but relinqueshed the lead late to win 7-5 on Sunday afternoon.

Jacob Berg was the winning pitcher throwing three innings in relief of starter Nick Labat. Berg finished with three strikeouts and allowd one hit. Kyle Domeier led the offense again going 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

Legion Post 7 was originally scheduled to host a doubleheader with St. Peter Monday, but due to St. Peter high school making the state tournament, the game was postponed to a later date. In an effort to make up the empty spot in the schedule, Sleepy Eye hosted Worthington on Tuesday, June 18.

Sleepy Eye 13

Worthington 12

Legion Post 7 jumped out to a commanding 13-2 lead over Worthington Tuesday night, but allowed them to come back in a near-total collapse as they held on for a 13-12 victory. Zach Haala got Worthington to strikeout looking with the bases loaded to end the game.

Leading Post 7 at the plate was Nathan Walter. Walter was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Spencer Hoffman was 1-for-1 with 3 runs scored and a stolen base.

Legion Post 7 hosts Mankato National on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Sleepy Eye Ballpark as they look to improve upon their 6-0 record.