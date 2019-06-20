The American Red Cross Blood Drive will be in Montevideo for two days. It will be held today (Thursday) from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., and tomorrow (Friday) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The American Red Cross Blood Drive will be in Montevideo for two days. It will be held today (Thursday) from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., and tomorrow (Friday) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This week’s blood drive is sponsored by the Montevideo VFW Auxiliary. Not enough people donate blood, and only you can fill the missing types!
For an appointment or more information, call Jane at 320-269-5393.
For more on this story and others pick up this week’s paper or subscribe today!