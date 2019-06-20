The American Red Cross Blood Drive will be in Montevideo for two days. It will be held today (Thursday) from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., and tomorrow (Friday) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This week’s blood drive is sponsored by the Montevideo VFW Auxili­ary. Not enough people donate blood, and only you can fill the missing types!

For an appointment or more information, call Jane at 320-269-5393.

