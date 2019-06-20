The Redwood Valley state track squad wrapped up a strong season with a solid showing at the Class A state meet held recently in St. Paul. The Cardinals qualified eight athletes (including two alternates) in seven different events and performed well for Head Coach Andy Regnier.

“Overall, our kids well out-performed anyone's expectations, and I’m so proud of them,” Regnier said. “This is in large part to a great group of seniors and leaders doing things the right way, not just this year, but for many years.”

Junior Kaleb Haase entered the discus competition with the shortest qualifying throw of any of the competitors (133’5”). He would show up big, however, on the grandest stage, making a throw of 139’1” to place 10th overall. David Roddy of Breck was the champion with a toss of 162’5”.

The Cardinal girls 4x100 relay team of Alexa Steffl, Sidney Beran, Caitlyn Johnson and Hannah Schjenken finished just .16 out of making the finals. The foursome ran a season best 51.14 (bettering their Section winning mark of 51.50) to finish just .27 away from breaking the school record.

Schjenken also performed in the high jump and would clear 5’ (she jumped 5’1” at the Section meet) to place 11th overall. She was extremely close to clearing the 5’2” number that would’ve landed her all-state honors. Madi Schirmer of Maple River won the close event with a jump of 5’4”.

Junior Jordan Mertens had a nice showing in the high jump as well. He would clear 6’ (he jumped 6’1” at Sections) to place 12th overall, just out of the 6’2” number needed for all-state. Yahya Madar of Mounds Park Academy cleared an eye-opening 6’10” to win the event.

Junior Jed Hansen had a nice showing in the pole vault, clearing 11’6” (he had a season best 12’3” at Sections) but would not place. Jacob Munsch of Plainview/Elgin-Millville would clear 15’ to win the event.

Senior Kyle Huhnerkoch finished 12th overall in the triple jump with a leap of 41’2”. At Sections he won the event easily with a jump of 43’. Mathias Algarin of Pierz captured the event with a jump of 45’ 3 3/4”.

“Kyle was a bit bummed but he had such an outstanding season and career,” Regnier said. “Even the 4x100 he anchored for us had a faster time than about a third of the teams at state.”

Sophomore Mason Clark competed in the 800 meter run. He finished with a time of 2:07.73 but would not qualify for the finals.

“It was another solid season for our program,” Regnier said. “We are looking forward to getting the track resurfaced this summer and hosting more meets next year, including true team, subs and Sections.”

