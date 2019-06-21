There was a lengthy discussion about the proposed new scoreboards and digital display boards at the June 12 meeting of the District 84 Board of Education.

There was a lengthy discussion about the proposed new scoreboards and digital display boards at the June 12 meeting of the District 84 Board of Education. Board member Joleen Dittbenner, representing the basketball boosters, provided information on the boards and the fundraising efforts thus far. The board viewed a video of the proposed digital display boards in action.

The basketball boosters had received permission at the March board meeting to begin a sponsorship campaign for the boards. The boosters proposed replacing the scoreboards in the high school gym, and also in the elementary gym, if enough funding was secured.

At the June meeting, Dittbenner presented a plan for two new scoreboards and two digital display boards in the high school gym and one digital display board (which can also function as a scoreboard) in the elementary gym. She said the cost will be approximately $200,000 and the boosters have received sponsorships of $60,000 (as of the June 12 meeting.) She said they would sell another 19 sponsorships for an additional $110,000.

The boosters requested the school board approve funding in the amount of $36,000 to complete the funding. Dittbenner said that amount was equivalent to what it would cost to replace the scoreboards with basic systems and that the current boards are about 20 years old.

The proposed digital display boards could be used to display photos, videos, cheer prompts and other information. Dittbenner said students could learn to run the display boards — perhaps as a STEM class project.

“These display boards will enhance the fan experience and the players’ experience,” said Dittbenner. “They could also be used for gym classes.”

The board approved $36,000 in fiscal year 2020 for the project.

Superintendent John Cselovszki reported that the HVAC project in the elementary gym is underway, approximately 40% complete according to Doug Domeier, maintenance manager.

Action items approved included:

•Resignation of teacher Sherri Seifert as of May 20.

•Resignation of Natalie Ahlness as Discovery Time paraprofessional as of May 30.

•Hire Eva Thoms (replacing Deb Kruse) as summer school Title/Migrant paraprofessional at $12.83/hour.

•Hire Nicole Jensen as junior high volleyball coach beginning fall 2019 at $1,841.

The board will hold their annual board retreat at 6 p.m. on July 15 at Mr. Cselovszki’s home.

Next board meeting is July 17 at 5 p.m.