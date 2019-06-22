The Harkin Store is hosting Carver Creek Bluegrass, which is back for the ninth year. The group is set to perform June 23 from 1-4 p.m. Carver Creek Bluegrass, a family of five siblings, will be performing a variety of music, playing the banjo, guitar, bass and fiddle and some unusual ones, like the bodran and musical saw, playing selections of bluegrass, gospel, Irish and old music. The public is invited to come enjoy the porch or bring a blanket or lawn chair from an afternoon of great music. The family will also have their CDs for sale. Admission to the program is included with admission to the store. The gift shop is open the same hours as the store and has many unique and hand crafted items, books, toys, and also 10 cent candy. The store is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 to 4 pm with programs Sunday afternoons. The store is located on Nicollet County Road 21, or the bottom road, or nine miles east of Fort Ridgley. Nicollet county Road 21 is under construction so follow the detour signs or call the store when open for directions at (507) 354-8666.