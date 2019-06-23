The USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) is accepting nominations for county committee members.

Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in an FSA program may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee. Individuals may nominate themselves or others as a candidate.

Committees make important decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally. Their input is vital in how FSA carries out disaster programs, as well as conservation, commodity and price support programs, county office employment and other agricultural issues.

Nationwide, more than 7,700 dedicated members of the agricultural community serve on FSA county committees. The committees are made of three to 11 members and typically meet once a month. Members serve three-year terms.

Producers serving on FSA county committees play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the agency. Producers should visit their local FSA office to find out how to get involved in their county’s election.

Check with your local USDA service center to see if your local administrative area is up for election this year. To be considered, a producer must sign an FSA-669A nomination form.

The form and other information about FSA county committee elections are available at fsa.usda.gov/elections.

All nomination forms for the 2019 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Aug. 1, 2019. Election ballots will be mailed to eligible voters beginning Nov. 4, 2019.