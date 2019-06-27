Press Release
On Saturday, June 22, 2019 shortly before 6pm; Montevideo Police Department, assisted by Chippewa County Sheriffs Office, Clara City Police Department, Lac Qui Parle Sheriffs Office, Yellow Medicine Sheriffs Office, and Minnesota State Patrol, responded to a report of a home invasion/burglary at Lynsee Lane. The incident resulted in the home occupant being injured and medical attention being provided by responding officers and CCMH Ambulance. The reported suspects left the scene before Officers' arrival and were described as two white males wearing black hooded sweatshirts. A witness also stated that a Black Dodge Stratus style vehicle left the area in a hurry. At this time, there is no imminent or immediate threat to the public. The incident is currently under investigation and if anyone has any knowledge and/or information regarding the incident, please contact the Montevideo Police Department. The public is also encouraged to report anything that may seem suspicious or out of the ordinary.