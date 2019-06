He's been president of the bank for 33 years.

Parked cars filled the Northern Sky Bank lot on Crookston's north end Wednesday afternoon and lined both sides of the road out front, as a steady stream of well-wishers converged on the bank to see Jim Ingeman, who's retiring after 33 years as bank president.

Ingeman said he's been president of the bank his entire time with the bank, which for many years was known as Crookston National Bank.

"It's been a great run here," he said.