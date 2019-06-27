The SEAFA 14U softball team took home the Championship in a tournament in Hutchinson over the weekend.

The Sleepy Eye 14U ASA softball team participated in a tournament at Hutchinson, MN, on Saturday, June 22nd. Game one was played against Hutchinson Gold. Lacey Mathiowetz pitched and Gracie Sellner caught.

During this game, Maddie Mathiowetz had a triple and a double, Ali Labat hit two singles and had one RBI, and Julia Helget and Lacey Mathiowetz each contributed a single. Sleepy Eye came away with a close 6-5 win.

Game two was played against New Ulm. Bella Hoffmann was the pitcher and Maddie Mathiowetz the catcher. Maddie Mathiowetz had a homerun, a single, and three RBIs. Bella Hoffman also had a homerun, a single, and one RBI. Kallie Zarn added a double and one RBI and Julia Helget had a single and two RBIs. Lacey Mathiowetz, Ali Labat, and Kiera Hultquist each contributed a single for a 9-1 victory.

Next, Sleepy Eye took on the Irish from Maple Lake, MN. It kept the same pitcher and catcher as game two. Bella Hoffmann, Lacey Mathiowetz, and Madison Mathiowetz each hit two singles with Lacey and Bella having one RBI each and Madison having four. Reagan Severson, Kallie Zarn, and Brooke Arneson had a single each and Abby Schwartz was hit by a pitch with bases loaded to score a run. Game three also came out in favor of Sleepy Eye with a 13-1 win.

The final game, for the championship, was played against New Prague, MN. Julia Helget did the pitching and Maddie Mathiowetz caught. During this game, Maddie hit her second homerun of the day. She also added a triple and an RBI. Lacey Mathiowetz also hit a homerun and contributed a double and four RBIs. Abby Schwartz had a double, a single, and 2RBI's. Julia Helget helped herself with a double, Kallie Zarn hit three singles, and Ali Labat and Bella Hoffmann each hit one. Ending the day on a very high note, Sleepy Eye came away with an 11-2 win and the championship.

Submitted by Linda Seifert