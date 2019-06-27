Sleepy Eye Ballpark will co-host with Mueller Park in New Ulm along with ballparks in Searles and Essig in the 16-team tournament.

The beautiful Sleepy Eye Ballpark will be host to seven games this weekend beginning Friday morning as they are co-hosting the Jr. Upper Midwest Classic.

The Jr. Upper Midwest Classic is hosted in New Ulm, Searles, Sleepy Eye, and Essig. The tournament hosts teams from all over the area, including South Dakota.

The tournament consists of a total of 35 games Thursday through Sunday and has four four-team pools. Pool A is New Ulm Jr. Legion Gold, Mankato Maroon, Chaska, and Osseo. Pool B consists of Mankato AAA, Hutchinson, Harrisburg, and Hastings. Pool C includes Sleepy Eye, Maple Grove, Wayzata, and Willmar. Pool D rounds out the tournament with New Ulm Silver, Prior Lake, St. Peter, and Luverne.

Sleepy Eye begins with their game against Maple Grove at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 28 and then gets Wayzata in the night-cap at 6:30 p.m. and rounds out pool play at 12:30 on Saturday afternoon against Willmar.