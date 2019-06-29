50 years ago

June 1969

• Don Nelson of the Redwood Falls FFA Chapter was awarded five gallons of nectar concentrate for taking first place in the Hereford bull weight guessing contest at Field Day in Eyota.

• ET2 John Schroeder, formerly of Redwood Falls and based in Thailand with the Coast Guard, received stab wounds in the head and leg when he was one of five American servicemen attacked by 20 Communist terrorists. Schroeder was briefly hospitalized for his wounds but released.

• Chris Schulte, 86, died after a long life as a respected leather craftsman. Schulte, born in Germany in 1883, began making leather harnesses in Redwood Falls in 1906 and spent the next 56 years creating hand-made leather goods in his small Redwood Falls shop.

• Redwood Falls’ grocery stores teamed up to announce they would stay open until 9 on July 3 to allow last-minute shopping for holiday supplies.

• Bill Densinger announced his resignation as the manager of the Redwood Falls Country Club. Densinger was replaced by A.D. Gardner, a retired employee of the Redwood Falls airport’s Federal Aviation Agency’s office.

• An outraged Gazette subscriber in California wrote to say she was not renewing her subscription, because her post office would go for several weeks at a time without delivering any Gazettes, then delivering up to six in one day. She said when she called her post office to complain, they told her it was all the Gazette’s fault.

25 years ago

June 1994

• Dustcoating Co. of Maple Plain chose the gravel roads around Franklin to demonstrate soybean oil soap stock as a substitute for petroleum-based products used to reduce dust on rural roads.

• The Redwood Falls School District announced that starting with the 1994-95 school year, official student IDs would have the student’s photo on them.

• In the 18 months the Crisis Pregnancy Center was opened in Redwood Falls, it worked with 66 clients – more than half of them in the previous six months.

• The National Guard Armory in Redwood Falls announced it was now willing to open its facility to the community for use as a community center for area events.

10 years ago

June 2009

• Members of St. John Lutheran Church voted unanimously to support the school board proceeding with a motion to build a new school on the southern edge of Redwood Falls.

• Three women – Deb Hildebrandt, Mary Olson and Teri Woodford – together won $689,580 from a Minnesota Lottery ticket they jointly purchased.

• The City of Morton prepared to celebrate the 125th anniversary of its founding with extra events.