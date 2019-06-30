Monsignor John A. Richter received membership in the Knights of Columbus Hall of Fame on May 23, in a special Mass and Ceremony.

Monsignor John A. Richter received membership in the Knights of Columbus Hall of Fame on May 23, in a special Mass and Ceremony conducted by Faithful Navigator Pat Larsen of the Bishop Cretin council 535 of the Knights of Columbus 4th degree at the historic St. Joseph’s Church—the first Catholic Church in the Diocese of New Ulm—located south of New Ulm on Highway 25.

Monsignor Richter’s service to the community includes serving as Canonical administrator of New Ulm Area Catholic Schools from 2002 to 2015. He created the Staff Stipend Fund for all staff members at NUACS, promoting and rewarding longevity of services to NUACS. He supported the creation of a Trust Operating Agreement for all undesignated donations to NUACS, to ensure that funds were invested and created an additional source of income for the general budget. He personally donated, and secured donations from others, for special events including Snowfest, the Marathon of Service, Pumpkinfest, and Adopt-A-Student Fund. He personally donated funds for the new scoreboard in the Cathedral High School gym and was instrumental in securing donations for the CHS science lab. He contributed to the success of many events by sharing his expertise in how to fundraise, sell tickets, and market the events. He taught the importance of being true to NUACS school mission and keeping focus on the Catholic faith. He led many staff development faith formation days and parent faith sessions.

Monsignor Richter received the Diocesan Distinguished Service Medal in 1998, in recognition for his service to the Diocese of New Ulm.

From 1970 to 1972, Monsignor Richter was the Diocesan Vocations Director, member of the Diocesan Religion Curriculum Committee, Head Priest of Charismatic Prayer Group, Bishop’s Liason to the Charismatic Renewal in the Diocese, member of the Diocesan Evangelization and Catechesis Committee, and member of Priest Council.

From 1982 to 1998, Monsignor Richter was Superintendent of St. Mary’s School in Sleepy Eye, Chaplain of Divine Providence Home, and assisted at the Shoenstatt Shrine.

From 1999 to 2013, Monsignor Richter was a member of the Priest Personnel Board as Bishop’s Appointee. From 2002 to 2007 he was a member of the Diocesan Finance Council. From 2005 to present he is Diocesan Director for the Apostleship of Prayers, helping promote prayer for the Holy Father’s monthly intentions and devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

From 1980 to 2001, Monsignor Richter was architect for several building projects: new church building in Canby, church renovation in Madison, grade school and high school renovation at Sleepy Eye, school addition in Sleepy Eye, restoration of church social hall in Sleepy Eye, and addition of gathering space and renovation of Social Hall and church in Wabasso.