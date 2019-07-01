The annual Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament was held on Thursday, June 20 — a day with bouts of sprinkles and a tornado warning.

The annual Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament was held on Thursday, June 21 — a day with bouts of sprinkles and a tornado warning. But all went well, according to Chamber Executive Director Christina Andres.

For the second time in three years, someone hit a hole-in-one during the chamber tournament—just not at the right time and place to win the $10,000 prize for getting a hole-in-one on #4 during the first nine-hole round. On Thursday, Matt Ibberson aced #4, but during the second round. Two years ago, Terry Heiderscheidt got a hole-in-one, but on #5!

Andres said that the extra games on the course raised funds for the Chamber Scholarship.

Tournament results

First place, round one: K&J Antiques—Kurk Kramer, Ed Reynolds, and Lefty Reynolds.

First place, round two: Friendz Salon—Heidi Braulick, Mike Krueger, and Carly Johnson.

Taking second in both rounds was the Sleepy Eye Golf Club team—Karl Weiss, Shane Heiderscheidt.