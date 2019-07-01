Did you know that if performed immediately, CPR can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival? Your ability to do CPR could mean the difference between life and death for someone you love.

Thanks to a donation from the Crookston American Legion Post 20 to RiverView Health, community members can learn how to do potentially life-saving CPR at free monthly classes.

RiverView offers two CPR classes the second Thursday of every month.

Friends and Family: The free Friends and Family class is made possible because of the donation from the Crookston American Legion. The class is for those who do not need certification but would like to learn the basic information about what to do in life-threatening situations. It is designed for all age groups. No test or card will be issued and participants will receive the Friends and Family CPR book.

The Crookston American Legion has been providing funding for the CPR course to RiverView’s Training Center for about 20 years, according to Wendy Oanes, Training Center coordinator.

“Community service is what the Legion is all about,’’ said Kent Shafer, commander of Post 20. “We feel the CPR classes are important, and they fit right in with our desire to improve our community.’’

HeartSaver: This class is for anyone who needs certification. The course includes the HeartSaver card and book. The cost of the class is $45.



Classes begin at 6 pm each month and are held at RiverView’s Home Care building, 721 S. Minnesota Street. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 218-281-9405.



The American Heart Association (AHA) strongly promotes knowledge and proficiency in all AHA courses and has developed instructional materials for this purpose. Use of these materials in an educational course does not represent course sponsorship by the AHA. Any fees charged for such a course, except for a portion of fees needed for AHA course materials, do not represent income to the AHA.