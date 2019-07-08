The 14U softball team captured a doubleheader sweep of Mountain Lake and defeated Marshall before they went into their 4th of July break.

The Sleepy Eye 14U ASA softball team played two games at Mt. Lake on Tuesday, June 25.

In the first game, Bella Hoffmann did the pitching and Gracie Sellner did the catching. Reagan Severson cracked a homerun and had a single and two RBIs, Maddie Mathiowetz hit two doubles and a triple, and Ali Labat added a double, a single, and two RBIs. Julia Helget also contributed with two singles and an RBI, Brooke Arneson had two singles, and Kenadi Steffl and Abi Schwartz each had a single with Schwartz also adding two RBIs. Sleepy Eye won this game 12-2.

In the second game, Julia Helget pitched and Gracie Sellner again was the catcher. Abi Schwartz hit a homerun to the fence and had two RBIs and Brooke Arneson added another homerun to the game. Bella Hoffmann, Keira Hultquist, and Maya Nelson contributed a single each. In a much closer game, Sleepy Eye pulled off a 7-5 win.

Two days later on Thursday, June 27 the team made the trip to Marshall, MN for two more games. In game one, Lacey Mathiowetz pitched and Gracie Sellner caught. Maya Nelson hit two doubles and had an RBI and Abi Schwartz had a double, a single, and two RBIs. Kenadi Steffl contributed a double with two RBIs and Lacey Mathiowetz added two singles and two RBIs. Julia Helget and Brooke Arneson each had a single. Sleepy Eye came away with a 13-7 win in this game. In game two, things were reversed with Marshall getting the 12-5 win. The game started with Julia Helget pitching and Gracie Sellner catching. In the fourth inning, Bella Hoffmann picked up the pitching duties and Julia Helget the catching. Helget hit a single and got one RBI, Kallie Zarn hit a single, Maya Nelsen brought in two runs and Gracie Sellner brought in one.

Submitted by Linda Seifert