Joan T.A. Gabel recently took office as the 17th president of the University of Minnesota. Gabel will preside over a system that includes five campuses, nearly 67,000 students and more than 27,000 faculty and staff across every Minnesota county.

Gabel most recently served as executive vice president and provost at the University of South Carolina, where she revitalized scholarly enterprise, launched dynamic programs and expanded diversity and inclusion efforts that measurably improved the campus climate.

Previously, Gabel served as dean of the University of Missouri’s Robert J. Trulaske, Sr. College of Business, where she established nationally-recognized distributed learning opportunities and was recognized as a shining star in business school administration by the Wall Street Journal. She also served as the DeSantis Professor and chair of the Department of Risk Management/Insurance, Real Estate and Legal Studies at Florida State University. Previously, she held faculty appointments at Georgia State University.

Gabel’s early academic interests included legal and ethical issues in business, including governance. In recent years, she has turned her scholarly focus to the public higher education mission, ethical governance and women’s leadership.

Gabel has also served as editor-in-chief of the American Business Law Journal and has been recognized with numerous research, service and teaching awards, including as a Fulbright Scholar. She holds a bachelor of arts in Philosophy from Haverford College and a juris doctor from the University of Georgia.

To learn more about President Gabel, visit https://president.umn.edu/.