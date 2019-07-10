Crookston Community Calendar

Wednesday, July 10

116th Annual Polk County Fair in Fertile will be held July 10-14. For a complete list of events, visit www.polkcountyfairfertilemn.com.

Crookston Public Schools Negotiations Committee Meeting with the Crookston Education Association will be held at 8:30 a.m. at CHS in the District Office conference room.

Golden Link Senior Center will host a free movie “The Upside” at 1:30 p.m. On Tuesday, July 16 they will host a Shooting Star Casino Trip with the bus loading at 8:30 a.m. and returning at 4 p.m. Cost is $25 and register at 281-3072. On Wednesday, July 17 they will have Taste of Italy from 5-7 p.m. with a free will offering with proceeds going to TRIAD projects. On Wednesday, July 24 they will have their Annual Picnic at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $6 and includes full meal. On Monday, July 29 they will have their Medora Trip and will leave at 7 a.m. and return Tuesday, July 30. Cost is $360 for single occupancy and $280 for double occupancy. Last day to register is July 19. On Wednesday, July 31 they will have a free movie “Hairspray” at 1:30 p.m.

Summer Library Experience: Explore Storms will be held at 2 p.m. at the library. Learn all about the weather with the National Weather Service. Greg Gust, Warning Coordination Meterologist will talk about the storms we experience in each season, and how our environment results in big blizzards, tornadoes and floods.

Crookston Classic Cruisers board will meet at 6:30 p.m. and the club will meet at 7 p.m. at Minakwa Golf Course.

Crookston Reds Baseball will play the Ada A’s at 7:35 p.m. at Jim Karn Field.

Crookston Eagles On Wednesday, they’ll have an Auxiliary Officers meeting at 6:45 p.m. and an Auxiliary meeting at 7 p.m. On Thursday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 7 p.m. On Saturday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 3:30 p.m. and a dinner from 6-7 p.m.



Thursday, July 11

Crookston Kiwanis Club will meet at 7 a.m. at RBJ’s Restaurant.

Polk County Fair in Fertile will run through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Fertile. They’ll have a carnival, food vendors, 4-H judging, DockDogs, baja racing, demo derby, and a parade.

Crookston Reds Baseball will play the Bemidji Blue Ox at 7:35 p.m. at Jim Karn Field.



Friday, July 12

Crookston VFW Post 1902 will have Bar BINGO at 6 p.m. every Friday and at 1 p.m. every Saturday.



Monday, July 15

UMC Horseback Youth Day Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at UTOC Arena for kids ages 7-17 to enjoy a day of horseback related activities. Cost is $75 and register at www.tickets.umn.edu. They’ll have another camp on August 5.

Crookston Park Board will meet at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall.

RiverView Health Monthly Celiac Support Group will be held at 5:30 p.m. in Meeting Room 2 at RiverView on July 15, August 19, September 16, October 21 and November 18.

Crookston Reds Baseball will play the Moorhead Mudcats at 7:35 p.m. at Jim Karn Field.



Tuesday, July 16

CHEDA will meet at 7 a.m. at Valley Technology Park.

Kiwanis Golf Scramble will be held from 5-9 p.m. at Minakwa Golf Course. Cost is $40 per player, $160 to sponsor a team or $40 for a hole sponsor. Register by calling 280-2854.

Crookston Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall.



Wednesday, July 17

University of Minnesota Small Grains Summer Plot Tours will be held in Crookston during Crops and Soils Day. The Northwest Research and Outreach Center (NWROC) will have their annual Crops and Soils Day at their north farm located one mile north of UMC on Hwy 75 North with signup beginning at 7:45 a.m. The sugarbeet program will start at 12:50 p.m. and a complimentary lunch will be served at noon.

Summer Library Experience: Alien Party will be held at 2 p.m. at the library. Make your own alien mask to wear around the library, plus participate in other space-themed activities.

Fisher High School Classes of 1958, 1959 and 1960 Gathering will be held from 3-10 p.m. at the Fisher Legion. Stop in to visit.

Crookston Chapter of Polk County TRIAD Taste of Italy Dinner and Bake Sale will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Golden Link Senior Center. On the menu will be spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic toast, tossed lettuce salad, ice cream and wine/beer will be available. Free will offering with proceeds going to TRIAD projects.



Thursday, July 18

“Rockin Crazy Days” will have local business sales 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and band “K Street” will play from 6-9 p.m. in the Wayne Hotel parking lot. There will also be the KROX Auction, Classic Cruisers, food and the Chamber’s “She-Shed” viewing.

Car Wash Fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church for National Youth Gathering kids. Free will donations.



Friday, July 19

UMC Teambackers 29th Annual Golf Classic will be held at Minakwa Golf Course. Registration fee is $100 and deadline is July 8. Must be 18 years old or a high school graduate. This year’s proceeds will support the UMC indoor golf practice facility. For more info, contact Derek Martin at 281-8436 or derekm@umn.edu.

Summer Library Experience: Teen Escape Room will be held at 6 p.m. at the library. Teens are invited to solve the puzzles and find the clues to escape. Please call the library for parental consent if your child is under 16.



Saturday, July 20

Mentor/Lakes Area 5K will be held at 8 a.m. at the Mentor Historical School. Proceeds will go toward adding a new 5-12 year old playground.

Crookston Reds Baseball will play the Wadena-Deer Creek Shockers at 1:35 p.m. at Jim Karn Field.



Sunday, July 21

Crookston Reds Baseball will play the Warroad Muskies at 1:05 p.m. at Jim Karn Field.

Sarah Sibley Ice Cream Social will be held from 2-4 p.m. at the Polk County Museum. Connie Hannesson will give a historical portrayal of the life of Sarah Sibley, the wife of Minnesota’s first governor. Ice cream, lemonade, coffee and bars/cookies will be served. Both events are free and open to the public.

Pizza Picnics will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church with pizza by the slice and music by Marissa Steien. Invite a friend or neighbor, bring a lawn chair and a smile. Lemonade and water will be available as well as pizza from their “Bread of Life” wood-fired oven.



Monday, July 22

Free Workshop on Veteran’s Benefits will be held from 6-7 p.m. at the Crookston Library with Kurt Ellefson.

Crookston City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers. Ways & Means Committee will meet immediately following.



Tuesday, July 23

Polk County DFL Board will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Crookston Library.



Wednesday, July 24

Summer Library Experience: What’s in our Water will be held at 2 p.m. at the library. Learn all about water and do an activity with Nicole Bernd of the West Polk Soil and Water Conservation District.

RiverView Type 2 Diabetes Support Group will meet from 5-6 p.m. in Meeting Room 1 at RiverView. This year’s meetings will be held July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, Oct. 23, Nov. 27, and Dec. 18. The meetings are free and open to anyone with Type 2 Diabetes and their family members. For more info, call Dietician Darcey Larsen at 281-9589.

Crookston Reds Baseball will play the Dilworth Raildogs at 7:35 p.m. at Jim Karn Field.



Thursday, July 25

Summer Salad Lunches will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church on July 25, August 29, and September 26. Takeouts are available and cost is $12 for the lunches. Call 281-3393.

Ox Cart Days Cookout at Hugo’s will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. with a hotdog, chips and drink for $5.



Saturday, July 27

4th Annual Ride the Wind for Wendy will have registration at 10 a.m. at IC Muggs and kickstands up at noon. Cost is $20 for single riders and $30 for double riders. Donations and proceeds go to H.O.P.E. Coalition for Suicide Prevention and Trails to Treatments cancer grant program.



Monday, July 29

38th Annual Lions and Minakwa Junior Golf Tournament will begin with registration at 8 a.m. and start at 9 a.m. Girls and boys ages 8 and under will play 4 holes and receive a participation medal, ages 9-12 will play 9 holes and ages 13-17 will play 18 holes. Prizes awarded for medalists along with trophies and door prizes. Entry fee is $20 with lunch included. Parks and Rec golfers ages 8 and under are $10 with lunch included. Call Minakwa to pre-register at 281-1773 by July 22.



Wednesday, July 31

Summer Library Experience: Space Games will be held at 2 p.m. at the library. Asteroids, satellites, and rockets, oh my! Play space-themed games around the library.



Monday, August 5

Summer Library Experience: Storytime in the Park - Wildwood Park will be held at 11 a.m. in Wildwood Park. Enjoy the outdoors with stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and games.



Tuesday, August 6

Night to Unite will be held from 4 p.m. on at Central Park in Crookston. There will be booths, bike drawings, prizes given to kids, demonstrations, a watermelon eating contest, and much more.

Get to Know Your School District Open Forum will be held at 6 p.m. at the Crookston Library. The panel will feature Dr. Jeremy Olson, Superintendent of Crookston Public Schools, as well as other district staff and parents. Topics will include the implementation of new programs, plans for a new bus garage and more.



Wednesday, August 7

Summer Library Experience: Moonlight in the Afternoon will be held at 2 p.m. at the library. Moon-themed stations will be set up around the library followed by prize drawings. Participants must be present to win. Each child will receive a book.



Friday, August 9

Farm to Table Dinner will be held from 5-9 p.m. at the University of Minnesota Crookston. The 2nd annual event will celebrate northern Minnesota grown and raised foods. Enjoy an evening dinner prepared by local chefs featuring foods grown by UMC students, alumni and friends. www.tickets.umn.edu.



Monday, August 12

30th Anniversary Ox Cart Days will be held Monday thru Sunday, August 12-18 throughout Crookston. Events will be held at the Downtown Square, Central Park, Crookston Inn, Crookston High School, University of Minnesota Crookston, Crookston Sports Center, Drafts Sports Bar & Grill, and on Ash Street. For the full schedule of the 90+ events, visit www.crookstonoxcartdays.com.

Ox Cart Days Monday Events:

10:40 a.m. - KROX/Happy Joes "Crookston's Treasure Hunt reveal - Valley Talk KROX 1260AM

All Day - Customer Appreciation Days at participating Crookston businesses

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. - Patio Party Lunch featuring Draft's Food Truck - Wayne Hotel Parking Lot

5-7:30 p.m. - "Taste Of Crookston" Featuring Tim Eggebraaten at the Eagles

Kids at Castle will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at Castle Park. The theme is “Elements of Nature: Fire, Water, Wind & Earth.”



Tuesday, August 13

Ox Cart Days Tuesday Events:

10:40 a.m. - KROX/Happy Joes "Crookston's Treasures Hunt" reveal - Valley Talk KROX 1260AM

All Day - Customer Appreciation Days at participating Crookston businesses

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. - Patio Lunch Party featuring Draft's Food Truck - Wayne Hotel parking lot

3:30-6:30 p.m. - Hugo's Ox Cart Days Cookout

5:30 p.m. - Little Miss and Junior Miss Crookston Pageants - Crookston High School

7:00 p.m. - Hugo's Family Marketplace Supermarket Sweep Contest

DNR Hunter Safety Training will be held from 7-9 p.m. on August 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23, and 24 at the Crookston Gun Club in rural Crookston. The safety training is for anyone 11 and older. Young hunters and those planning on hunting out of Minnesota are required to have a Firearm Safety Training Certificate. For info and registration, contact Steve Videen at 289-2115 or stevevideen@yahoo.com.



Wednesday, August 21

Elder Abuse 101 and Advance Directives Info Session will be held at 2 p.m. at the Crookston Library. The presentation is free of charge and is sponsored by Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota.



Monday, August 26

UMN Crookston Campus and Community Part-Time Job Expo will be held from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Wellness Center. This event is free of charge although space is limited. Register by August 12 by calling 281-8369.



Monday, September 9

Kids at Castle will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at Castle Park. The theme is “Get Wild with Nature.”



Friday, September 13

MICAH Center - The Cloud of Witnesses: Honoring Ancient Traditions - Prayer Practice Retreat will be held Sept. 13-15 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person and includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.



Monday, October 14

Kids at Castle will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at Castle Park. The theme is “Boo Run Run.”



Friday, October 18

MICAH Center - Right Brain Wisdom in a Left Brain World: Creativity Retreat will be held October 18-20 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person and includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.



Friday, December 6

MICAH Center - Embracing the Darkness: Preparing for Advent will be held December 6-7 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.