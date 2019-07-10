On Sunday, July 7, 2019 at approximately 2:20 a.m., the Hector Police Department identified a structure fire at 401 Main Street South in the City of Hector. The police department identified the interior of the home was engulfed in flames, and the fire appeared to be contained to one room.

The Hector Fire Department responded, along with assistance from the Hector Ambulance, Buffalo Lake Fire Department and the Renville County Sheriff’s Department.

The property has been vacant for approximately 29 years and was being prepped to be demolished.

After the fire was partially extinguished, an investigator with the state fire marshal’s office arrived on scene to assist. The residence was a complete loss, due to fire damage. It was determined the fire was intentionally started and a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arson Hotline at (800) 723-2020, the Renville County Crime Stoppers Hotline (800) 720-3790 or the Hector Police Department (320) 848-2500.