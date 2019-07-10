Former Redwood Valley standout Corbin Wabasha took part in the second annual Native All-Star Football game held June 29 on the Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians Reservation in southern California. The event included a three-day training camp and combine with around 40 players from across the country who were then drafted on to Team Wagon Burners (black jerseys) or Team Hy’shqe (white jerseys) to play an actual game.

Put together and sponsored by the 7G Foundation, Wabasha was selected and had his trip paid for. The 7G Foundation is based out of the Pauma Reservation south of Temecula and is a collection of entrepreneurs, coaches and tribal leaders who promote leadership for Native American youth through athletics, education and professional development.

According to Wabasha, the event is aimed at helping get exposure for indigenous kids who want to play at the next level and to help them make connections outside of sports and together through the unique tribal teachings and cultures of the different tribes represented.

“It was a once in a lifetime experience,” Wabasha said. “I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to have taken part in it.”

Wabasha was drafted on to Team Hy’shqe and ended up playing both ways, seeing action at running back and tight end on offense and defensive end and middle linebacker on defense.

“They had me rotating in at different positions, so I got to play both ways,” he said. “I played middle linebacker for the majority of the game and had a good night.”

Wabasha was a big part of Redwood Valley’s historic 10-1 campaign that saw the Cardinals claim a Big South Conference title and advance on to state for the first time since 2004.

The All-Big South First Team selection anchored a strong offensive line unit and defensively was a major disruptor, finishing with 48 tackles (23 solo), eight tackles-for-loss and eight sacks. With his high school career over, it’s on to bigger and better things for the talented young man.

“I’m planning on attending the University of Minnesota-Rochester to get my bachelor’s degree in health sciences, and then I hope to go on to medical school and become a neurosurgeon," added Wabasha.

Wabasha is talented kid and a great representative of the local native community and culture.

Good luck, Corbin.