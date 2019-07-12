Following a difficult Fourth of July week for blood and platelet donations and ongoing challenges finding new blood donors, the American Red Cross now faces a blood shortage and has issued an emergency call for eligible individuals of all blood types to give now and prevent delays in medical care.

About 450 fewer blood drives were organized by businesses and other community groups last week than during a typical week. This led to about 17,000 fewer blood donations than needed for patients in a single week, causing the Red Cross to now have less than a three-day supply of most blood types available – and less than a two-day supply of type O blood – for patients. At least a five-day supply is desired.

“Medical emergencies and critical treatments don’t stop for holiday celebrations. Patients depend on lifesaving blood transfusions every day,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice-president of Red Cross blood services. “Right now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply when we need a five-day supply to be prepared for all situations that require blood products. To help meet this need, we’ve added about 8,000 additional appointments at blood donation centers and community blood drives over the next few weeks to accommodate more donors, but we need people to fill those appointments, please join us today.”

In June, the Red Cross launched the “Missing Types” campaign to encourage donors – especially new donors and those who have not donated in recent years – to give blood or platelets during the challenging summer months. Through the campaign, the letters A, B and O – letters that make up the main blood groups – disappeared from popular brands to symbolize what happens when blood goes missing from hospital shelves during blood shortages.

Despite an encouraging response to the campaign, blood donations still fell short of expectations in June, resulting in more than 24,000 fewer donations than needed, more than 650 fewer in the North Central Blood Services Region, and causing a significant draw down of the Red Cross blood supply.

“Blood is only available when generous blood and platelet donors roll up a sleeve to give, and right now, all donors – especially those who have never given or haven’t given in a while – are urged to make an appointment to give today,” Numark added.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate online or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Those interested in hosting a blood drive can learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive this summer by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.

One-year-old Maxley Ferguson was born six weeks early in June 2018 and was diagnosed with a chromosomal abnormality. Maxley also needed open heart surgery, which was done in January 2019. While the heart surgery was a success, Maxley developed pulmonary hypertension and interstitial lung disease and was put on life support where he received more than 74 blood and platelet transfusions.

“Other people’s blood helped save his life 10 times over,” said his mother, Kelsey Ferguson. “I’m so grateful to blood donors for helping save my son’s life. “You never know when you will be the one in need, and, when you are, you hope it’s available.”

What follows is a list of upcoming blood drives in the area:

• In Redwood Falls, July 15-16 from 12:30-6:30 p.m at the Redwood Area Community Center. Hearing aid parts and extra hearing aid batteries are also being accepted, as are used eyeglasses. All donations will be given to the Lion’s Club.

• In Morgan, July 16 from 12-6 p.m. at St. Michael's Church.

• In Wabasso, July 17 from 1-7 p.m. at the community center.

• In Lamberton, July 18 from 12-6 p.m., at the American Legion.

- Photo courtesy of the American Red Cross