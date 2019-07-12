The sign reads, "Congratulations You've Been Flocked."

Just for Kix dance team is hosting a fundraiser for their upcoming December 2020 trip to Tampa, Florida to perform at the Outback Bowl for dancers grades 6 and up, and they're raising money by filling yards with pink flamingos and then asking for a donation to have the flock removed.

For those not wishing to participate, the flock will be removed. Those wanting to contribute have three different options:

1. Have the flock removed in five (5) days: $15 donation

2. Have the flock removed in five (5) days and tell them who to "flock" next: $20 donation

3. Have the flock removed ASAP and tell them who to "flock" next: $25 donation