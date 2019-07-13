The Indians defeated Lamberton 10-1 behind a seven-run first inning for a big win on Sunday, July 7.

Sleepy Eye 10

Lamberton 1

The Indians went into Lamberton on Sunday, July 7 and did something they haven’t done since the 2012 season. Defeated Lamberton in Lamberton.

The Indians used a seven-run first inning en route to defeat the Longsox. Alex Sellner led off the game with a soft line drive into left field and the next four batters singled as the Indians went station to station and batted through the lineup to take a commanding 7-0 lead. The Indians tallied one more in the second on an RBI double over the head of the left-fielder from Luke Mielke making his season debut. Parker Neid collected his first two career RBIs going 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Every starter in the Indians lineup tallied at least one RBI.

Andrew Woitas got the win on the bump going six innings, allowing one earned run while allowing five hits and striking out five. Jake Mielke pitched the final three innings and struck out two awhile allowing zero runs and three hits.

The win gives the Indians a record of 8-7 on the season as they travel to Springfield to take on the Tigers Saturday, July 13 at 4:30 at Riverside Park. The game was originally scheduled for Friday, July 12 at 7:30, but Springfield is still without lights from flood damage this spring.

INDIANS AB R H BI

Alex Sellner 6 2 4 1

Joey Walter 5 1 2 1

Andrew Woitas 5 1 2 1

Matt Mielke 5 2 2 1

Jake Mielke 4 1 2 1

-Eric Riederer 1 0 0 0

Luke Mielke 3 1 1 1

Alex Woitas 5 1 1 1

Parker Neid 5 1 2 2

Brandon Streich 3 0 0 1

-Marc Riederer 1 0 0 0