Regan Jacoby enjoys music.

The Lakeview High School graduate and member of the Vesta Vikings 4-H Club is also interested in science.

So, putting the two together led to the creation of an instrument Jacoby calls “The Pipes,” and this week during the Redwood County Fair the daughter of Mark and Lori Jacoby will have it on exhibit in the 4-H building.

“The Pipes” will be entered into the engineering and design category and will remain on display at the fair through Sunday allowing the public a chance to view it.

The idea for the instrument came when Jacoby and her dad attended a Blue Man Group concert. Jacoby said the performance inspired her to look into the idea of building a similar instrument to ones she saw but on a smaller scale.

After doing some research online, Jacoby found an idea she liked and then began developing her own version of what she agreed would probably be classified as a percussion instrument.

“I came in without much of a plan,” Jacoby said, adding it was a lot of trial and error as she built “The Pipes.”

All of the pipes are made from PVC with the lengths varying from two feet to 10 feet. The longer the piece the lower the sound it makes. Pieces were trimmed and connected, and as each pipe was made Jacoby would listen using a pitch pipe to get the sound she wanted.

“I started using my flip flops to make the sound,” she said, adding that changed as time went along and she created her own “mallets” that are used to hit the top of each pipe to create the sound.

There is a range of two-and-a-half octaves in the pipes, said Jacoby. Jacoby, who has been involved in music since she was in the fourth grade, wanted all along to play the saxophone.

However, when she started band, there was not a call for another sax player. So, she started playing the clarinet. As she continued in band, Jacoby learned other woodwind instruments, and by the time she graduated Jacoby said she could play the soprano, alto, tenor and baritone sax. She also has taught herself to play the piano and the flute.

Of course, her musical portfolio also now includes playing “The Pipes.”

With a unique instrument also came the challenge of coming up with music, and so Jacoby had to find ways to create arrangements she could play. “The Pipes” made its debut at a Christmas concert at Lakeview, and Jacoby said she and a partner performed a few holiday pieces.

Jacoby said the idea of building the instrument was enhanced by a physics class she took as a high-school junior.

“We studied the physics of sound,” said Jacoby, adding those lessons really helped as she developed her plan.

Jacoby admitted she doesn’t play “The Pipes” as much now, adding she will venture out to the shop every once in a while, though.

This coming fall, Jacoby will be attending South Dakota State University where she is currently considering pursuit of a degree in horticulture science.

Will music be part of her college experience?

“I hope so,” Jacoby said, adding she plans to audition for the woodwind band.

That means her alto sax will be coming with her to Brookings, S.D.

“The Pipes” will not be making the trip, though, as they are a bit too big for her dorm room.

Jacoby said she is thinking about donating “The Pipes” to the school, adding that way she will know they are still being played and not just collecting dust.

For Jacoby music has been an important part of her life. It has allowed her to be creative, and she fully intends to make it part of her life whatever comes next.