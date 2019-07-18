A Texas woman accused of shooting two men in Portland, North Dakota has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

KFGO reports 32-year-old Sadie Rix, of Austin, made her first appearance in Traill County court Wednesday. She's charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Prosecutors say Rix shot the two men in late June and held officers at bay during a several hour standoff. The men survived the shooting. Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 31.