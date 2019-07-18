James Douglas Fossum, 88, passed peacefully, July 11, 2019, at his home on Serpent Lake, a place he called Heaven on Earth. A kind, resourceful man with a quiet strength, Jim found pleasure in the people and activities of his daily life. He had a way of encouraging those around him and lifting them up. He was a blessing to many.

Jim was born and raised in Crosby. A graduate of the University of Minnesota Dental School, Jim used his skills in the service for the U.S. Airforce, before moving to Montevideo where he served as a dentist while raising his family with wife Ilene. Upon retiring he moved back to the Crosby area. Though Jim faced the challenges of multiple strokes in his later years, he never lost his enjoyment of the simple pleasures of life or his ability to encourage those around him. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by three daughters, Kris (and Hugh), Karin (and Dave), and Kathryn; grandchildren, Erin, Alli (and Jacob), Alex, Tim, Marco, and Karina.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Segard (Doc) and Rose Fossum, beloved wife Ilene (Huff), and sister Jean Overby.

Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Crosby. Burial was at the Lakewood Cemetery with full military honors given by the Myrin-James American Legion Post 443, Ironton.

Koop Funeral Home, of Crosby, was in charge of the funeral arrangements.