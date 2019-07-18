Montevideo Chief of police Ken schule received the Oath of Office from Mayor Jim Curtiss at Monday's city council meeting. On June 17, Schule was appointed as the city's new full time police chief, replacing Adam Christopher who resigned from the position in January of this year.

Schule's parents, Dennis and Mary, were on hand to pin stars on their son's shirt collar. Dennis retired as a detective on the Owatonna Police Department, and Mary was a court reporter for Rice County. The couple now reside in Mountain Home, Arkansas.

In other business, two items were up for consideration on the evening's consent agenda.

The council considered the payment of verified claims for the period ending July 12, 2019, in the total amount of $359,253.45. A sampling of verified claims over $1,500 included: $90,653.18 for liquor inventory and August rent; $42,415.12 to Swenson & Sons Construction for Application #3- Fuel Replacement Project; $11,930.24 to Rick Almich for June Interim City Manager services; $9,000 for library building maintenance; $189,000 to DDA Human Resources for city manager search; $26,552.55 to Dana f. Cole for 2018 city audit services; $6,500 to Steve Jones for July independent contractor services, and $13,000 to DDA Human Resources for police chief search.

The council also considered an application from St. Joseph Church for an exemption from lawful gambling license. The church wishes to conduct bingo and raffle activity on Sept. 15, 2019, as part of their Fall Festival.

Both items on the consent agenda were unanimously approved.