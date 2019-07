Crookston’s Subway restaurant is getting “very close” to reopening after their recent remodel, said owner Neil Ebeling of GF Investments of ND, LLC. He’s hopeful for a mid-August opening following “delay after delay” with construction.

Demolition of the old building began in December 2018 and the hope was to be wrapped up by June, but the long, cold winter extended the timeline.

The new Subway building will feature a drive-thru lane something it didn’t have before.