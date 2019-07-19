On Sunday, Joe McCabe was presented with the Service to Mankind award at the St. James American Legion.

McCabe was recognized for his work within a wide net of local community activities, including his time in both the St. James and Madelia city government, his work in the St. James Chamber of Commerce, and his service in numerous clubs within St. James.

Prior to receiving his plaque, Linda Buller read the nomination letter from the St. James Rotary Club.

Gus Zender also shared kind words about McCabe.

“Joe’s heart is as big as the outdoors,” said Zender. “He keeps his promises and when he says he’s going to do something, he gets it done. Thanks for making my hometown a better place.”

“I’m lucky enough to call Joe my mentor,” said Sue Harris. “His job is his vocation. He has moved the needle for the better in his family, community, city, and country.”

McCabe’s extended family was also in attendance.

Dr. Steven Jeppson also shared kind words about McCabe prior to presenting the award. McCabe then offered some words of wisdom for the crowd that had gathered:

“You don’t have to be rich to donate your time,” said McCabe. “No matter how young or old you are, you can always put a smile on someone’s face by helping them.”

The St. James Sertoma Club was established in 1978 and will have their taco stand set up at the Watonwan County Fair this weekend.