Jars of several varieties of Ragu-brand pasta sauce are being recalled because they may contain plastic fragments.

The recall was announced by Mizkan America, the company that owns Ragu, Dallas TV station KTVT reports.

The recall includes 44-ounce and 66-ounce jars of Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, as well as 66-ounce jars of Ragu Old World Style Traditional and Ragu Old World Style Meat.

The affected jars have "best by" dates of June 4-6, 2020.

Consumers who have the recalled pasta sauces in their homes can call Mizkan America at (800) 328-7248 to receive a coupon good for a free replacement. In some cases, KTVT says the company may request the jar of pasta sauce be returned for examination.