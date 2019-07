Crazy Days event raised money for their 2020 trip to national youth gathering.

A steady line of vehicles Thursday in Crookston's Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot were washed by Trinity youth raising money for their trip to the 2020 national youth gathering. A few of their moms helped out as well.

Those who had their vehicles washed provided a free-will donation.

The car wash, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. was held as part of Crazy Days in Crookston.