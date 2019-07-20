50 years ago

July 1969

• By coincidence, the Red Cross blood drive was scheduled for the National Guard Armory downtown the same two days as the Crazy Days event in Redwood Falls. Organizers for both hoped there would be lots of crossover visitors for each event.

• Fighter pilot Major Thomas McCarty, a graduate of St. Anne’s High School in Wabasso, was reported missing-in-action in Vietnam.

• In June 1969, the Redwood County clerk’s office registered 18 births, 10 deaths and 15 marriages.

• A technician from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture would soon be dispatched to Redwood Falls to look into several suspected cases of dutch elm disease among the city’s trees.

• The Redwood Falls horseshoe pitching league was beaten badly by the Lamberton league, 1,297 ringers to 832.

25 years ago

July 1994

• Redwood Falls City councilors approved a $21,000 study to see if the town needed to create a “video conference center,” so residents could take advantage of the upcoming “information superhighway” (i.e., the Internet) in order to communicate around the world more efficiently.

• The state announced that Renville County Road 15 was being considered as an official scenic byway.

• Attorney and Redwood Falls native, Erick Kaardal, who attended the national Democratic convention in high school 10 years earlier, was elected chairman of the Minnesota Young Republicans.

• Kaye Norman won the 1994 woman’s medal event at the Redwood Falls Golf Club, winning by one stroke with a score of 88.

• Kami Kissner impersonated a genie during the talent portion to be named Redwood Falls Junior Miss.

10 years ago

July 2009

• An 18-hole disc golf course opened in Redwood Falls near the high school campus.

• In a bit of a numerical oddity, the Redwood County Relay for Life raised $112,345 for cancer research.