Linda Tauer and her son Jason Tauer have both worked in the care giving field throughout their careers. Linda said she started in 1978, became an LPN, and continued to work in healthcare and home health ever since. Jason, a 2004 graduate of Sleepy Eye High School, said he’s worked as a direct care provider since 2008 and also worked in management roles in the business.

The two joined their talents and expertise to create Leading Choice Home Helpers, LLC. They’d completed the basic home care provider licensing process with the Minnesota Department of Health a few years earlier, and finally took the plunge to become full-time business owners, managers, and care providers, when they established the business in February 2018.

“Basic home care is anything from help around the house and yard, to providing personal cares—such as showers, help with getting dressed, and medication reminders,” said Linda. “Sometimes the home care we provide is to keep the regular caregiver, usually a spouse or adult child, from feeling burned out and exhausted.”

Along with help in the home, Leading Choice care givers can take seniors to appointments, help handle paperwork and instructions, and prevent falls while the client is there.

Linda and Jason said they could see a need for home care when they worked in assisted living during initial meetings with people. “Their lives, and their family’s lives, could have been less stressful if there would have been some home care for a few years,” Linda said. “We have a lot of experience in creating an environment that works for seniors and meets their needs. Our philosophy is ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure’.”

“We have 14 employees,” said Jason. “They are the best of the best. Every one of them cares deeply about senior citizens and want to contribute to their quality of life.” Linda added, “It’s a person’s genuine character that makes the most difference in health care, so our first requirement when hiring is character with integrity. Our whole team loves to help seniors, it’s not just a job to any of us. We truly care.”

Leading Choice Home Helpers accepts private pay or long term care insurance. Jason and Linda suggest people carefully check their policy, question their agent, or bring their policy to their initial consultation, to learn what is covered.

Learn more about Leading Choice Home Helpers, LLC at: leadingchoicehomehelpers.com or contact them at 507-766-5051 or 507-227-1497.