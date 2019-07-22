After an abnormally good first day last Monday (July 15), the Red Cross bloodmobile visit to the Redwood Area Community Center in Redwood Falls during the second day brought things closer to average.

The two-day goal was 254 units of blood, but 225 were collected after an unusually large number of no-shows and deferrals.

• Presenting Donors – 224

• No Shows - 30

• Walk-ins – 35

• Deferrals – 14

Milestones:

• One Gallon - Catherine Nichols

• Two Gallons - Pat Buboltz

• Three Gallons – Janice Potter, Jody Stoen, Gail Ripka

• Four Gallons – Brad Proehl, Karen Muetzel

• Five Gallons - Ryan Becklund, Donald Hagen

• Six Gallons – Tom Mahal

• 11 Gallons - Burlyn Barnes

• 12 Gallons - Michael Jacoby, Jeanne Vik

• 13 Gallons - Denis Goblirsch

• 14 Gallons - Donald Leopold

• 15 Gallons – Kevin Passe

• 17 Gallons - Scott Larson

• 18 Gallons – Richard Sindelir

• First Time Donors – Melinda Scharlemann, Brianna Muench, Emma Gaffney, Eric Kester-Mabon and one donor who didn’t want to be named.