In June the Sleepy Eye FFA Officer Team held an Officer Workshop to plan out the 2019-20 year and to grow closer as a team. The team of 13 got down to business with the assistance of their advisors, Mrs. Hoffmann, Ms. Klontz, Mr. Manderfeld and summer intern Ashley Anderson. The workshop covered many areas, such as the year’s program of activities, officer duties, the chapter’s budget, and team goals.

The 2019-20 Sleepy Eye FFA officer team includes: Maranda Braulick, President; Isaac Huiras, Vice President; Kalli Christensen, Vice President; McKenna Dockter, Secretary; Trey Heiderscheidt, Treasurer; Cali Rossbach, Reporter; Maddi Helget, Reporter; Morgan Hoffmann, Student Advisor; Brennen Meyer, Student Advisor; Mike Ludewig, Sentinel; Edwin Flores, Historian; Presley Bauer, Historian; and Sandy Flores, Officer at Large.

Each member of the officer team selected activities to help run and organize for the year at the workshop.

The team created goals based on the needs they saw in the chapter. The 2019-20 Officer Team goals include:

1. Increasing the high school membership to 110 members.

2. Increasing junior high membership to 45 members.

3. Boosting FFA meeting attendance to at least 40 members for high school and at least 25 members for junior high.

4. Reach 2,000 hours of service for the year.

5. Do at least four officer bonding activities this year.

The FFA Officer Team also chose a theme and motto for the year. The theme is: Celebrating 80 Years! The 2019-20 Motto is: We are leaders and achievers, learners and servers, teams with dreams…We are FFA!

The Officer Team also reviewed their budget which reiterated to them the necessity of their chapter’s great sponsor program. It is because of their aid, that the chapter is able to run and provide life-altering experiences for its members. The team was especially grateful this year for donations and sponsors because of the chapter’s phenomenal success with Career Development Events.

The chapter will continue with all of their Service Programs from the previous year — Wee Deliver, Adopt-a-Senior, Corn Days and Party in the Park safety activities, the Kiddy Barn at the County Fair, and Farmfest farm safety booth.

Throughout the business meeting, the officers did many team building games and activities. They closed the day with a story that reminded them of the impact they can have on all the chapter members as a leader and officer. The officers are truly excited about the upcoming year — looking to grow as leaders, serve the community, and really help influence members at the chapter level.