50 years ago

July 1969

• Redwood Falls coffee shops jointly announced that as of the following Monday, the price of a cup of coffee in town would rise from 10 to 15 cents, with refills costing a nickel.

• Only five people, in two related families, were eligible to vote in a Revere school election in Lamberton Township, regarding the matter of whether they should share responsibility in the school’s $300,000 debt.

• The Redwood Falls summer band gave its last concert of the season, a collection of songs from the musical “The Music Man.”

• A new 98-foot extension to the grandstand at the Redwood County Fairgrounds increased its capacity to 3,170 people.

• State experts announced they had found no evidence of Dutch Elm disease cases in Redwood Falls. However, the county Extension agents announced an infestation of army worms had reached Redwood County moving up from Iowa.

• Movies playing on Redwood Falls theater screens this week included “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”, “The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly”, “The Great Escape”, “Where Eagles Dare” and “In the Heat of the Night”.

25 years ago

July 1994

• For the first time since it opened in 1989, the Redwood County Recycling Center posted its first net profit, bringing in slightly more money than its expenses.

• RVHS band leader Gary Bestmann directed the debut performance of the Redwood Falls Area Community Band, made up of 35 regional musicians.

• Dean Scheer of North Redwood caught a 37 pound, four ounce catfish to win the annual Franklin Catfish Derby.

• Arnie Roland, Snookie Neid and Gary Simondet built a shelter in memory of Lorna Simondet at Sears Park in North Redwood.

10 years ago

July 2009

• If you looked in the Backward Glances section of the July 23, 2009 Redwood Gazette, you would have seen an item about how 25 years earlier, Myrtle Kreckow’s friends were planning a 75th birthday party for her. In the July 30, 2009 Redwood Gazette, there was an article about how many of those same friends were busy preparing a party for her 100th birthday.

• Almost 1,000 cyclists camped out at the RACC when The Ride Across Minnesota (TRAM) stopped in Redwood Falls as the second leg of its fundraiser for Multiple Sclerosis research.

• The new bike and hike trail headed down the North Redwood hill was dedicated.