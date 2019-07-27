The public is invited to join a dragonfly expert and learn more about dragonflies and damselflies at River Warren Outcrops Scientific and Natural Area, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The free walk will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. A dragonfly expert will lead the event and capture individual dragonflies for closer examination. Visitors are encouraged to bring dragonfly and damselfly books along with binoculars to aid in identifying various species.

Long pants along with footwear appropriate for uneven terrain are recommended. Participants are also encouraged to plan ahead since there is no shelter, drinking water or restrooms at the SNA. The tour will take place rain or shine.

Located along the north side of the Minnesota River in Renville County, the 89-acre SNA contains some of the oldest exposed bedrock, dating more than three billion years old. The SNA contains a variety of features appealing to insects, including ponds and a section of Timms Creek.

From Redwood Falls, drive 1.5 miles west on State Highway 19, then 7.9 miles north on County Highway 17 (which becomes County Highway 21 after crossing the Minnesota River), then west on County Highway 15 for 0.4 miles.

Funding for this event was provided by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund as recommended by the LCCMR. The trust fund is a permanent fund constitutionally established by Minnesotans to assist in the protection, conservation, preservation and enhancement of the state’s air, water, land, fish, wildlife and other natural resources.

– Photo courtesy of the Internet Public Domain