Events were scheduled in and around Crookston July 30-31.

The Red Lake River Nibi/Water Walk that was supposed to begin on July 27 and make its way toward Crookston has been cancelled. The Times publicized the event last week in print and online. The decision to cancel the event was made late Saturday morning, July 27, but the Times wasn't made aware of the development until Monday night, July 29.

The Power of Minnesota event scheduled at the Crookston Library and Grand Theatre Tuesday evening, July 30 is still on. It begins with food trucks in the library parking lot at 6 p.m. and continues with the showing of "The Power of Minnesota" documentary at the Grand, and a community conversation will follow.