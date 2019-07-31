Lacy Follette takes community service to heart. Lacy decided to do something for charity by selling treats and lemonade and donating her profits to Children's miracle network.

Lacy Follette takes community service to heart. Lacy decided to do something for charity by selling treats and lemonade and donating her profits to Children’s miracle network. Lacy’s sister, Mallory, also took part and donated her profits to Care and Share. “Community service is a value BIO Girls tries to instill in the girls and we are very proud of Lacy for taking the initiative and doing something good for charity,” said BIO Girls of Crookston coordinator Anita Gust.